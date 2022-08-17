The National Security Ministry has urged residents of the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo municipalities to cooperate with security agencies and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to enable smooth power restoration to affected areas.

According to the Ministry, the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and other stakeholders had, at a meeting, reached a consensus to foster peace and security and promote socio-economic activities in both municipalities.

The consensus reached included a test on all power transmission lines and installation of prepaid meters.

“It is anticipated that the consensus reached between the said stakeholders would engender peace and security, promote socio-economic activities, and restore normalcy to the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities.”

“Residents of the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities are, therefore, urged to cooperate with the security agencies and the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure law and order as electricity supply is restored to the affected areas.”

The Ministry made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday, August 17.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, August 16, engineers assessing the situation said 81 out of a total of 147 substations need fixing.