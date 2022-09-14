The Private Transport Operators Association of Ghana has announced a 30% increment in transport fares effective September 21, 2022.

The increment, according to the association, follows consultation with the mother body, Ghana Private Roads Transport Union.

In a statement, they blamed the increment on the current economic situation, prices of petroleum and spare parts prices coupled with other nuisance taxes.

“Due to the increment in fuel products, spare parts and the poor management of the economy, we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.

“Electricity tariffs, water tariffs, prices of spare parts, prices of food and pure water prices have all increased, hence we have no option than to also increase our fares,” the statement jointly signed by the Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Association read.

Urging cooperation of the general public on the new fare, drivers have also been cautioned not to charge more than the agreed percentage.