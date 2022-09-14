The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has announced price increment for bottled and sachet water effective September 19, 2022.

The move, according to them, is to ensure uniformity across the country amid the fuel price hikes, increase in water and electricity tariffs as well as the cost of packaging materials which are mostly imported amid the cedi depreciation.

The increment, it noted, is, therefore, to help producers cover the cost of production.

In a statement, the association recommended that 500ml bottle of water be sold at GHS 2.00 with 750ml bottle to be sold at GHS 3.00, sachet water for 50 pesewas while a bag will be sold from retail trucks at GHS 7 and in mini shops for GHS 9.

“We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bear with us,” the statement appealed.

The National Executive Council has, however, cautioned that there might be slight variations across regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.

