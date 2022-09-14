A female suspect, charged alongside galamsey suspect, Aisha Huang, collapsed during court proceedings.

It is unclear what might have triggered that but Joy News’ Joseph Ackah Blay, who is in court, reports that the female suspect was rushed out of the court forcing Miss Huang to break down in tears.

Ms. Huang is facing two charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

The Accra Circuit Court 9 has, nonetheless, denied her bail. Her three Chinese counterparts who were also arrested were denied bail.



This is the second time in less than two weeks Miss Huang and her counterparts have been denied bail.

This follows her re-arrest in the Ashanti Region.



She was subsequently arraigned and appeared in court on September 5, 2022.



She is expected to stand trial with three other accomplices – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to answer two charges

