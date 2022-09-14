A video of Chinese galamsey suspect, Aisha Huang in court on Wednesday has popped up.

The video, intercepted by Adomonline.com, captured Madam Huang’s arrival at the Accra Circuit Court where she is standing trial for two charges flanked by security personnel.

The video also captured the three accomplices; Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun with whom Aisha was re-arrested last week.

Aisha, who was deported in 2018 for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, is currently facing two fresh charges.

She is being held on the charges of sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without license and engaging in illegal mining without license.

At the last sitting, the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright, could not take her plea because the court did not have a Chinese interpreter.

Aisha after her deportation, re-entered Ghana in 2022 and allegedly engaged in illegal mining at Bepotenten at Amansie West, Ashanti Region.

Play the video above: