The Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament has alleged that ‘galamsey’ kingpin, Aisha Huang, had no escort when she was deported in 2019.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said miss Huang’s deportation was only a “shambolic attempt of a deportation” and a “charade” by the government.

Speaking on Top Story, Monday, he noted that due to the awkward manner of Miss Huang’s deportation, the ‘galamsey’ kingpin could have absconded during her transit to China.

“This whole charade of deportation has gone down as the most shambolic attempted deportation ever in World affairs. Do you know that this deportation took place without an escort? There was no escort…She could have really absconded when they transited in Addis Ababa,” he said.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) stressed that “there is no guarantee that Aisha Huang did the full leg of the trip.”

According to him, the Chinese government was only informed two days after the deportation had taken place with no information about the terms of the deportation.

“Is it a permanent deportation? Was it just for six months? Nobody knows not even the Chinese authorities,” he asserted.

Mr Ablakwa has, therefore, called for an independent investigation into miss Huang’s return to the country.

The MP said this is the only way the suspect and her accomplices could be duly punished.

“Ghana needs an immediate full-scale independent inquiry to unravel this mystery and to identify Aisha Huang’s collaborators in high places for swift sanctions,” he made the demand in Facebook on Monday, September 12.

Miss Huang was arrested in 2017 for engaging in illegal mining. The 47-year-old Chinese national was later deported in 2019 by the government, a move which triggered questions about Ghana’s commitment to eradicating the menace.

She, was, however, re-arrested a few weeks ago in Kumasi by the National Security for secretly sneaking back into the country to continue her ‘galamsey’ business which sparked public outcry calling for her prosecution.

Aisha and her accomplices since their arrest have been flown to Accra and arraigned same day before an Accra Circuit Court.

They have, however, been remanded into Police custody by the court and are expected to reappear in court on September 14, 2022.