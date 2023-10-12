The fate of Chinese national and alleged kingpin of illegal mining, En Aisha Huang, is set to be decided on December 4, 2023.

This was revealed by the Accra High Court on Thursday, October 12.

The Chinese national is standing trial for undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

But Aisha Huang insists she has never been involved in illegal mining.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors have vehemently opposed the claim.

Both parties have now closed their cases and judgment is now expected to be delivered on December 4.

Already, Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame is confident of a good judgment.

According to him, any identified kingpin who is arrested over illegal mining will be put before the court.

The state has filed its closing submission and the Attorney General is confident the outcome will serve as a deterrent for those engaging in the illegal trade.

“All along there has been the intervention of this major Chinese kingpin behind ‘galamsey’ operations in Ghana – Aisha Huang. Aisha Huang is being prosecuted, indeed the prosecution has come to an end.

“We concluded the prosecution in July …. so we expect judgment to be delivered in the Aisha Huang matter. So that clearly indicates that any kingpin identified and arrested will be put through trial,” he said.

En ‘Aisha’ Huang, has been accused of being in the thick of affairs of galamsey, especially in the Ashanti region.

She was deported from Ghana in 2018 after the Attorney-General decided to discontinue her trial in which she was accused of engaging in small-scale mining without a licence.

However, she was said to have sneaked back into Ghana to allegedly engage in the same activities for which she was deported.

The A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame, then decided to prosecute her for the alleged crimes before her deportation and new ones committed since her re-entry into Ghana.

It is the case of the prosecution that Aisha had an illegal mining concession at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region and also operated a mining support services company.

She has pleaded not guilty to undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

