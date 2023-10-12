The Energy Commission has issued a formal request to JoyNews for an apology and retraction regarding what they call the publication of false information.

JoyNews’ recent investigative documentary about fraudulent activities within Ghana’s power distribution revealed the alleged forgery of documents to facilitate the acquisition of unauthorised ECG meters.

Notably, this report featured an individual who introduced himself as Jerry and works with the Energy Commission.

This claim by Jerry and his affiliation with the NEC was subsequently published in the documentary.

The Energy Commission, in an official statement, has clarified that ‘Jerry’ is not a staff of the commission.

JoyNews has taken note of the National Energy Commission’s clarification and disassociation from the individual.

Titled “Power Thieves,” the documentary has garnered positive attention from anti-corruption advocates in Ghana.

In response, the power distributor, ECG, has initiated an independent investigation to address the broader issues surrounding the illicit sale of electricity meters.

This internal investigation serves as a proactive measure to combat the concerning trend.

