The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, says he is saddened by the sale of illegal meters sale in the country.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Benjamin Akakpo, he noted that he is working to identify the individuals behind the illegal meter sale and sanction them.

“This saddens me. It is so sad that customers have to go through something like this, it is so sad that staff of ECG will collect monies like this and not even a quarter of that money comes into ECG coffers,” he said.

Mr Mahama’s comments follow a JoyNews investigation that uncovered a cartel including some staff of ECG who forge documents to sell off unapproved meters to prospective consumers at exorbitant prices.

A separate meter that costs a little over Gh₵800 is sold by these individuals for as high as GH₵2,500.

JoyNews investigative desk reveals how the actions of these individuals enable their patrons to enjoy free electricity without the knowledge of ECG offices in most parts of the country.

This revelation comes on the heels of concerns raised by Mr Mahama that the power distributor loses GH¢2.8 billion as a result of an illegal power connection.

Reacting to the cost consumers have to pay as a result of the illegal meter sale, the ECG MD apologised to power consumers.

“I must categorically apologise to our customers who have gone through this. This is not supposed to be how we do business. We are very sorry and we intend to fix this problem,” he said.

According to him, he identified the theft cases after he assumed office and put in place measures such as the loss reduction programme to put an end to the situation.

He explained that this process enables customers to get their meters through electronic means without consulting ECG personnel. However, “It is clear that whenever you close one loophole, another one comes up.”

In light of this, he noted that the power company will automate all the processes of acquiring a meter to prevent the development from continuing.

Also, the Programmes Director with Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Addah says ECG must address the role of middlemen in the acquisition of meters.

She advised ECG to desist from keeping customers applications for meters for long to prevent them from engaging in illegality as a result of desperation.

“Transparency will cure all the darkness, let’s throw some light into the process and then when people are sanctioned and these sanctions are punitive enough at the administrative level, then it will serve as a deterrent to others,” she added.

