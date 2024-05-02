The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed the power outages experienced in parts of Accra to the flooding of seven substations.

This follows a heavy downpour in Accra on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

In a press release, ECG identified the affected substations as Burma Camp L, Station H -Dzorwulu, Gbawe, Station D – Avenor, High Street AH, La Trade AJ and Lakeside Estate.

Meanwhile, ECG has assured there is a collaboration with the Ghana Fire Service to “drain all flooded primary substations to ensure a swift restoration of power supply.”

Below is the full statement.

The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the interruption in service being experienced in parts of Accra is due to the rainstorm that hit the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, 1st May, 2024, which has flooded the following primary substations:

• Station H -Dzorwulu

• Burma Camp L

• Station D – Avenor

• High Street AH

• La Trade AJ

• Lakeside Estate; and

• Gbawe.

ECG and the Ghana Fire Service are working together to drain all flooded primary substations to ensure a swift restoration of power supply.

We wish to assure our cherished customers and all stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a stable power supply, and apologise unreservedly for the effect of the outage on our daily lives.