JoyNews investigations have uncovered a cartel including staff of ECG and security guards who forge documents to sell off unapproved meters to prospective consumers at exorbitant prices.

A separate meter that costs a little over GH¢800 cedis is sold by these individuals as high as GH¢2,500 cedis.

But, JoyNews’ Kwetey Nartey in this expose revealed how the actions of these individuals enable their power consumers to enjoy free electricity without the knowledge of ECG offices in most parts of the country.

This revelation comes on the heels of concerns raised by Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik that the power consumer loses GH¢2.8 billion as a result of illegal power connection.

The result of a cumbersome process and the shortage of meters has given way to the emergence of fraudsters, and syndicates that are dominated by middlemen, some corrupt staff of ECG, contractors hired by the power distributor, and even some private security guards at ECG offices.

The result of their activity is the proliferation of fake meters scattered across the country.

The Ashanti Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Kofi Danso, admits the use of fake meters has become an albatross they working tirelessly to deal with.

A recent exercise to map and rope meters onto the ECG database in the Kwabenya district revealed there were 15,000 users who were using power without paying a dime to the state.

A reality that the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, is unhappy about.

As much as ECG losses are estimated at GH¢2.8 billion as a result of illegal power connections, the faces behind this nation-wrecking activity have always remained obscure.

The JoyNews investigative team decided to visit ECG offices in three regions to ascertain the extent of the canker.

At the Accra East Regional Office and sub-transmission office near Makola, I met Abraham, an ECG staff at the meters office.

He said a separate meter which ordinarily goes for GH¢800, will cost me GH¢2, 000.

He showed me documents he had processed for a different customer and was willing to transfer them to me, only if I would pay the amount.

IG: What was the price you quoted for the meter you are trading?

Abraham: It will cost you GH¢2,000.

IG: Is it possible to reduce the amount being charged?

Abraham: No

IG: In what form should the transaction take? I will pay GH¢1,500, and pay the balance when the meter is fixed.

Abraham: That shouldn’t be a challenge.

He advised that if I followed the established process, I would have to wait for almost a year to get the meter.

He, however, promised that he could assist me to get a meter if I paid just a little more than the statutory fees to him.

He boasts of helping many individuals struggling to secure such meters at ECG offices. In Abraham’s confession, three prospective customers will soon be beneficiaries of these meters he is working on after they paid GH¢2,000.

Abraham: These meters belong to other prospective consumers. There are challenges with the network connection, that problem has been persisting for some time now. If I don’t fix it before I hand over the meter to the customer, they will struggle with purchasing power. I will give you an official receipt, I don’t like swindling people I deal with.

Abraham is not alone in this business of providing meters. But, this man who identified himself as Jerry at the Kwabenya office of the ECG is another operative in this trade.

This is the exact district where the ECG identified over 15,000 customers who were using power illegally. Jerry promised he would help me acquire a meter. He asked me to pay GH¢2500.

After I made part payment to Jerry, he delved a bit deeper into how he gets meters for people like me who are in dire need of a meter but are unable to wait for months before they would be assigned one.

Jerry: I have explained the challenges with the system already.

IG: I would be glad if you reduced the cost being charged.

Jerry: When I deal with anyone I encounter, I want to deal with them in a mutually beneficial way. Securing a meter in recent times, is quite difficult. I will make sure I get you a functional meter.

IG: I would appreciate it if you would reduce the amount being charged to me. At least take GH¢200 off it. When will I get the meter?

Jerry: Give me two weeks, and come for it.

Jerry and his accomplices transfer the transaction details of another prospective customer to those offering to pay more for meters.

Jerry: I need more money to facilitate the process.

IG: How much would you need?

Jerry: Make an additional GHc500 cedis on the initial money you have given.

IG: I will provide the balance payment when I come for it.

Jerry: That wouldn’t be helpful. I need to fast-track it.

IG: Would I get the receipts for the transaction?

Jerry: No, it would be in someone’s name.

At the Achimota ECG office, I came across this ECG contractor he gave his name as Sammy. He blamed the difficulty in acquiring meters on the shortages in the system. He also charges at least GH¢2,500 to provide separate meters.

Sammy: There is a colleague who has a single phase meter, but, he is charging GH¢2,500.

IG: I was informed the amount usually charged is GH¢1,500.

Sammy: The meters are scarce. Who is your brother? Is he an electrician?

IG: Yes.

Sammy: He requested three sets of meters and payments have been made already. The only challenge is, we haven’t received supplies yet. With regard to the meter I am making reference to, the individual will fix it for you in no time.

The meter he is transferring to your home belongs to someone. Acquiring a meter through the right process takes quite some time, if only you are willing to wait, you can explore that option.

IG: If I want to use the right process to acquire the meter, how much am I likely to spend?

Sammy: You will pay at least GH¢1,500.

IG: How long will it take for me to get such a meter?

Sammy: I wouldn’t be able to say, you can only count on hope because it doesn’t take much effort to process the documents requesting for a meter.

IG: Why are we facing this challenge with meter shortage?

Sammy: We have an inefficient head leading ECG. How can a 33-year-old young man lead the ECG and run it efficiently?

In the Eastern regional capital of Koforidua. This middle-aged man gave his name as Seth at the ECG office there. He charges GH¢1,500 for the unauthorized meter.

He claims GH¢1,200 of the money goes into processing and documentation and the remaining GH¢300 pay persons he described as his superiors who facilitate the acquisition.

Seth: I need to pay some monies to the boss at the helm of affairs to facilitate the speedy release of the meter for you. I prefer working diligently and being rewarded afterwards.

IG: I would want to know how much it will cost in entirety to secure a meter.

Seth: What work do you do?

IG: I am a teacher at one of the private schools.

Seth: Make a budget for GH¢1,500.

The suspects in this trading of fake meters stretch beyond the staff of ECG and the Energy Commission. At the ECG Ashanti SBU headquarters, the chief security officer who gave his name as George is in charge of the cartel there.

He said acquiring a meter can be a difficult task if one attempts to follow due process. He tells me he can secure a separate meter for me at a fee of GH¢2,000. This money, he claims, is paid to officials of ECG to facilitate the process.

George: How early do you need the meter?

IG: Would a month be an adequate time to get it?

George: It is not possible for me to get you a meter in a month.

IG: Would six months be enough time?

George: That should work perfectly for me.

IG: How much will it cost me then?

George: You will pay GH¢2,000.

IG: I will be glad if you can reduce the price for me.

George: That wouldn’t be possible. I don’t want to run into trouble for taking monies that cannot sufficiently do the work.

IG: How should the payment be affected?

George: Pay it in full.

After learning of the faces behind the fake meter trade and their mode of operation, I have returned to the Accra East Regional Office and sub-transmission office.

I paid the full amount requested by Abraham. He dispatched one of his team members, Simon Atanga, to fix a meter at the pseudo location I provided them. Within hours, I had a separate meter that was powering the electrical gadgets in this makeshift room.

IG: When should I expect a bill to be paid for the power I will use?

Simon: The meter reader will be here to take the readings.

IG: When exactly should I expect to see him?

Simon: Two months’ time.

I enquired from Simon while he was fixing the meter, when should I expect a bill to be brought for me to pay. He said two months, the meter readers will be right here to take the details.

The day the meter reader was supposed to show up was June 15th. However, close monitoring revealed that no meter reader was assigned to conduct this business. I removed the meter after three months of free electricity.

It is worthy to state that this investigation was undertaken when the ECG boss Samuel Dubik Mahama launched his revenue collection drive.

What this means is, that the power distributor had lost revenue because of the few cedis some unscrupulous staff takes from prospective customers desperately in need of power when the leadership of the company are tirelessly working to pluck leakages.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik, told JoyNews that he was disappointed in the act by his staff, but, promised to get to the bottom of the matter. He said those found culpable will be sanctioned.

This investigation was partly supported by the Ghana Integrity Initiative.