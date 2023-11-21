Residents of the Western North Region have voiced concerns about skyrocketing electricity bills and an alarming surge in domestic fire outbreaks.

While many often point fingers at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for the exorbitant bills, the Energy Commission in the Western North region has blamed it on fake electricians.

Representing the Energy Commission, Mustapha Frimpong explained that, fake electricians hired by building owners compromise the wiring quality in buildings.

In an effort to cut corners or save costs, building owners engage these unskilled individuals who use substandard cables for the wiring.

According to Mr. Frimpong, these actions contribute significantly to the inflated electricity bills faced by residents and pose a serious risk of fire outbreaks due to faulty electrical installations.

Mr Frimpong urged residents to be vigilant and avoid illegal wiring or connections to mitigate the risk of fire incidents and curb the surge in electricity bills.

He gave the advice at an event by the Energy Commission in Sehwi Wiawso, aimed at raising awareness and promoting safe electrical practices in the region.