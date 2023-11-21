About 13 people are feared dead in a fresh shooting incident in Nkwanta South of the Oti Region.

Several properties have been destroyed while residents have fled for their lives, turning the community into a ghost town.

So far, a police officer and five others are in critical condition after the shooting incident which happened on the night of Monday, November 20.

This was as a result of sporadic shooting at the Nkwanta central market.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

The region has witnessed tribal conflicts involving Adele, Challa, and Akyode over a traditional festival held at Nkwanta JHS A school park.

The main cause of the attack is unknown.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police has beefed up security in the area to safeguard lives and properties.