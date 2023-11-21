Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has said he will not fault the party for his dismissal.

According to him, the party did the right thing as it acted within the constitution.

The NPP on Monday terminated the member of Nana Ohene Ntow, former Adentan and Madina Members of Parliament (MPs); Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique as well as communications team member, Hopeson Adorye.

The statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the four publicly endorsed independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen other than the party’s candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

But as a former General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Ntow said he knew the consequences of his actions.

“People make a choice, based on first of all the individual’s character who is being elected into office. I’m sure it’s a no-brainer that you should consider. If you tell me that you have expelled me based on the constitutional provision, I will not chide you.

I will not argue about it. You have institutional rights to do what you think is right, but this is politics, it’s all about numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a political scientist,Professor Alidu Seidu, who has criticised the dismissal said it can trigger defiance.

ALSO READ: