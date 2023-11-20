Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed has justified the party’s decision to revoke the membership of four party stalwarts.

Early on Monday, the party in a release terminated the membership of Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique for publicly endorsing a presidential aspirant other than the party’s choice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the Secretary, these people have on their own volition exited the NPP, per its constitutional dictates, and that the rules were only being enforced.

Speaking on the Joy FM’s Midday News, he said “We are triggering Article 3(9)(1), these persons have publicly forfeited their own membership per the outline of the party constitution and as you can hear, the General Secretary is right and he believes in the decision that he has taken. So the party clearly is only triggering and making sure of their voluntary decision to forfeit their membership.”

He explained that per the party constitution, once a unanimous decision has been reached pertaining to a course of action of leadership, all members are obliged to uphold the decision.

He explained that the party made a decision on November 4 to elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party and that any other member anywhere is supposed to uphold that decision.

On the back of this, Haruna Mohammed said the four had in different instances violated this article of the constitution, therefore it was only right that the necessary action be taken against them.

On November 10, former Security Coordinator at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Hopeson Adorye said he had split his allegiance between Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, it is no secret that he was a big supporter of the former Trades and Industry Minister who broke away from the NPP.