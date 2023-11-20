It’s been one year since the unfortunate demise of Mrs. Millicent Oteng, beloved wife of renowned comic actor, Okomfo Kolagae.

Mrs Oteng passed on together with her unborn child in the theatre room and was laid to rest on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

In a heartfelt tribute, Okomfo Kolagae expressed the enduring pain of her absence as he described her as his pillar of strength and a source of immeasurable comfort.

Despite the passage of time, he said his late wife has left a void in his life.

“The grief still lingers, and the pain seems insurmountable. Every day has been a testament to the irreplaceable space she held in his life.

“In this one year, there’s not a single day that I didn’t miss you. It’s not easy for me to move on from this pain. I can’t comfort myself. My eyes filled with tears when I think that you have gone for forever

Everyone says that time heals everything but even after 1 year still I can’t stop my tears. My heart is filled with sadness. I don’t know how I will move on from this phase,” he wrote.

He continued,

The pain of losing you is immeasurable. I know the biggest star in the sky that is shining the most is you. I hope you are living well in the world of the creator. Miss you a lot Mrs Millicent Oteng !!! You are gone but never forgotten…”

