Actor Okomfo Kolagae has opened up on how he landed his famous fetish priest role in the Kumawood movies industry and the effect it has had on him.

Okomfo Kolegae became a household name years ago after he starred in a local movie where his acting skills were effectively put to use.

What many do not know is that he blatantly refused the particular fetish role when it was first given to him because he was “spiritually lightheaded”.

He said on Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe that it took hours of convincing from his director, Theophilus Amoabeng, to ditch his security man role for the fetish.

“I was supposed to play the role of a security man. All of a sudden, the director approached me and wanted to change my role. He told me that considering the way I walk, I would best fit for a fetish priest. I was very scared because things of spirits and forces are not my field.”

However, due to the versatility required in acting, he accepted and delivered his role judiciously. That was his first step on the fame ladder.

Kumawood star Okomfo Kolagae Source: Instagram

Okomfo Kolagae said the feedback he received was awesome hence his decision to major in fetish-playing.

What he did not expect was the real spiritual consequence of what he thought was merely a play-act.

Also known as Digital Okomfo, he recounted how he blacked out on set one day only to be revived by ‘men of God’ present at the scene.

According to him, it was revealed that he collapsed as spiritual forces strolling the location decided to test the powers he did not actually have.

He said he spent nearly a month nursing the consequence of the attack before bouncing back.

The experience did not, however, stop him from playing fetish roles.

On how he came to be known as ‘Okomfo Kolagae’, he said the name was coined by one movie director named, Theophilus on the same day he approached him for the role.

Kolagae, he explained, is a slang version of his legal name Collins, adding that the name also means ‘my friend in German.

Aside from fame, Kolage’s newfound brand has earned him several awards and major opportunities.

