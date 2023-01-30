“As hard as it may be, Life must go on”.

Popular Kumawood actor, Collins Oteng, better known as Okomfo Kolagae, has accepted life’s challenges as he bounces back to his old ways after mourning his wife.

The actor lost his wife and unborn baby to the cold hands of death on November 20, 2022, in a labour theatre.

She was 34.

The late Mrs Millicent Obeng was laid in state and buried at Tabere on December 17, 2022.

A month after he dedicated himself to mourning his late wife, Okomfo Kolagae has been spotted in public for the first time.

He was still in the ‘house of mourning’, as a sympathiser at the funeral of Kumawood actress, Cynthia Adu, who is the elder sister of Borga Silvia.

Also known as Digital Okomfo, he was spotted in a somber mood in the company of veteran movie producer, Osewus and actor Michael Afranie.