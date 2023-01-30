Five years after the life-threatening assault on Joy News’ multiple award-winning journalist Latif Iddrisu, an Accra High Court will kickstart the trial of the substantive matter on Monday.

The trial was filed in 2019 and was originally set to start in March 2021 until the defendants – the IGP and the Attorney General – filed a motion to amend their defence.

The processes were delayed but the defendants later filed a motion to strike out the second Plaintiff in April 2022.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Matters dragged until November 14, 2022, when the court gave its ruling dismissing the application.

Justice Cynthia Wiredu in November 2022, dismissed the application and set January 30 for trial to begin.

Latif Iddrisu suffered a fractured skull when he was brutally assaulted by some police officers at the CID Headquarters where he had gone to cover a story in March 2018.

The journalist continues to suffer the cascading effects of the injury which has seen him travel to the US on a number of occasions to seek medical assistance.