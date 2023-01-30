While most people get drenched in pain in times of heartbreak, highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena would rather make gains from such situations.

On Showbiz A-Z with George Quaye, last Saturday, the crooner revealed how he channels his energy into writing beautiful songs when he is heartbroken.

“The best time for me to write great songs is when I am heartbroken. So I love it. I love those moments”, he revealed.

“When it [love] is all rosy, you don’t write great songs,” he added.

According to the ‘Aso’ hitmaker, sometimes one has to go through the roughness of certain things to give them an experience or an idea of what reality really is.

Kwabena Kwabena was highlighting the inspiration behind the great love songs he has in his repertoire.

The musician, widely celebrated for his unmatched vocal prowess and love messages has been through a number of unsuccessful relationships, particularly two broken marriages.

At the moment he says he is single and still searching for a partner.

About a year ago, he said on ‘The Delay Show’ that he had never fallen in love before.

“I have never fallen in love. I have never experienced love,” the ‘Fingers’ singer said.

“I know what love is, but I haven’t experienced it yet. Talking about marriage and not experiencing love, I will say, I was too young. I should have paid attention to my career and my life before choosing a partner who can help,” he added.

In the meantime, Kwabena who released his sixth studio album, ‘Fa Me Saa’ in November 2022 is gearing up for a pre-Valentine show. The show dubbed ‘Love Night’ will be held on February 11, 2023, at the National Theatre.

Tickets are available at Joy FM, Nallem – Accra Mall, Airport Shell, Koala & Frankies and Ahoom Store at Palm Wine Junction.

