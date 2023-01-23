Ghanaian Actor, Yaw Dabo, on Sunday, 22nd January, took players from his Dabo Soccer Academy to train at the East Legon Fitness Club.

In a video, the boys were coached by ex-Black Stars player, Sammy Kuffuor.

The legendary football icon gave the young boys pointers on how to improve their game. Sammy Kuffour and Dabo went in hard on the boys as they tried to encourage them to do their maximum best.

At a point, Yaw Dabo was angry at the boys as they struggled to execute his and Sammy Kuffour’s instructions properly on the pitch. Sammy Kuffour spoke to the young boys, encouraged them to do their maximum best.

Their body language was poor as they had their hands on their hips and barely made eye contact with the legend.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and caused a massive stir as folks were not pleased with the attitude of the boys and pointed out that they were too pompous.