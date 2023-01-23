Ghanaian dancehall/Reggae musician Jupitar has bemoaned lack of support for some musicians who hail from a certain tribe in Ghana.

According to him, celebrities, especially musicians who come from the GA tribe, hardly get the needed support by industry players.

Taking to Twitter, he said “this whole industry is a set up and if you be ‘Ga’ like myself, @shattawalegh, @iamkingpromise or @dkbghana etc certain kinda support you go suffer or you no go get kraa no matter the effort.”

Shortly after his tweet, comedian DKB supported his stance, adding, “we won’t stop fighting them. GA’s will arise.”

DKB supports Jupitar’s tribal statement

Following his vents, Jupitar said the media has been mute over his music career as he had major achievements in 2022 that needed to be highlighted but were not.

Was the first Ghanaian artist to ever grace this stage and the media was mute about it, I remember last year I had an event and @Hitz1039FM and some foolish boy made some foolish statements and yet they refused to acknowledge all the great achievements… God go punish you ppl pic.twitter.com/kT8LF5EUrS — Jupitar_General (@JupitarOfficial) January 20, 2023

In a series of tweets, Jupitar called out the media and industry players saying he will do better in 2023, with or without their support after laying down tribal marginalisation as the cause of his dip in the music business in Ghana.

