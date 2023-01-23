Ghanaian dancehall/Reggae musician Jupitar has bemoaned lack of support for some musicians who hail from a certain tribe in Ghana.
According to him, celebrities, especially musicians who come from the GA tribe, hardly get the needed support by industry players.
Taking to Twitter, he said “this whole industry is a set up and if you be ‘Ga’ like myself, @shattawalegh, @iamkingpromise or @dkbghana etc certain kinda support you go suffer or you no go get kraa no matter the effort.”
Shortly after his tweet, comedian DKB supported his stance, adding, “we won’t stop fighting them. GA’s will arise.”
Following his vents, Jupitar said the media has been mute over his music career as he had major achievements in 2022 that needed to be highlighted but were not.
