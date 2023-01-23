Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has turned heads on social media after she dropped stunning photos on her 53rd birthday.

To mark her 53rd birthday, she shared breathtaking photos of herself rocking a red corset gown.

Flaunting her flawless skin in the gown, she beamed with smiles in photos. The gown had puff sleeves on both arms.

The top section of the dress had star-studded elements that made the outfit stand out. The red star-studded headpiece she wore highlighted her facial features which went hand in hand with her perfectly done makeup.

To accessorize her entire look, she wore bracelets made of metals and beads to add some spice to her beautiful outfit.

She wrote a beautiful message to herself in the Instagram caption as she turned a year older. In the message she wrote, She prayed and the Lord said, “go on… step out in Power and Go Influence.”

So here she is… A woman of Power and Influence!! 53 years of the Gs; Grace, Glory, Gratitude and Greatness!! Powered by God!! Cheers to the next level!!!

Check out the photos below: