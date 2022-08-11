Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti’s daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, has turned 5 today.

The proud mother could not hold back her joy as she penned a sweet message in praise of her little girl.

She thanked God for blessing her with the beautiful Nyame Animuonyam.

She shared some beautiful photos of the pretty angel.

The photos were eye-catching as Animuonyam looked adorable in some cultural apparel.

In the first slide of the photos, she slayed in some beautiful Kente cloth with thick African beads around her neck.

The second slide saw her in a yellow cloth wrapped around her with beads on her arm, wrists, and neck. She looked like an African princess in the priceless photos.

Folks, including celebrities like Kafui Danku and others, wished the African princess a happy birthday.