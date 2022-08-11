The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) has successfully ended its five-day free medical outreach at Agogo in the Ashanti Region.

The team which earlier donated to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Bawjiase, rendered services such as Paediatric urology, medical, dental and obstetrics, among others to 6,468 people in Agogo and its immediate environs from Monday 25th July to Friday 29th July.

The medical outreach held at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital saw the administering of medications, performance of minor surgeries and registration of 1,135 persons unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free.

The United States-based non-profit organisation in collaboration with former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who is now the Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Digital Centres, and some medical practitioners donated medical supplies to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

Additionally, GMR offered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to 120 students and staff of Agogo Nursing Training College and Agogo Presbyterian Hospital respectively, as well as the provision of health education to 1652 students drawn from senior high schools within the Agogo enclave.

The President of GMR, Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu who spoke on the sidelines of the closing ceremony expressed his profound gratitude to all those who supported making this year’s medical outreach a success notably Mr Agyemang, Mr Alex Kesse and the entire staff of Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, GMR volunteers and sponsors.

“I am hopeful that subsequent outreaches to deprive communities in Ghana would yield great results,” he averred.



He announced that GMR’s next medical mission would take place in Tamale in the Northern Region.



In a related development, the delegation from GMR led by its President, Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu called on the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia.



The visit which took place on Wednesday 3rd August provided the platform for the deliberation on pertinent issues about the advancement of the group’s activities and the health sector in Ghana among others.



Accompanied by the Vice President of GMR, Dr William Rockson and Chief Executive of Ghana Digital Centres, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and Dr Samuel Owusu briefed the second lady on GMR’s activities and stated their willingness to explore areas of collaboration with the second lady’s office targeted at providing quality health care to rural and deprived communities in Ghana.



The Second Lady expressed her appreciation for GMR’s commitment to ensuring the health needs of persons in rural and deprived areas in Ghana are duly met.



She assured the group of her support stating that such humanitarian activities require the needed support.