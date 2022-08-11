Chief of Mamponteng, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II, has led the people of Kwabre in the Ashanti Region to register their displeasure at the government over lack of infrastructure development in the area.

Constituents of Kwabre East Constituency are unhappy about the deplorable state of their roads, lack of health facilities, school blocks and market place among others.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro yi mu Nsem, Barima Ayeboafo said the people of Kwabre have soaked themselves in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that even “if their thumbs are cut, they will use their tongues to vote for the NPP.”

In the 2020 presidential election, the NPP had 86,437 votes in the area, representing 77.41 percent of the total votes cast.

Despite this effort, Mampontenghene says he cannot point at one thing the NPP has done for his people since they came into power in 2016.

“Kwabre East, I have already said that even if you cut our thumb we will use our tongue to vote for the NPP. NPP has bathed us and we have done that for many years.

“We gave the NPP over eighty thousand votes in the 2020 election but I cannot point at one thing the NPP has done for the people of Kwabre.”

Barima Ayeboafo said in 2019, President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for construction of roads at Kwabre, but after the 2020 elections, no machine has been on site.

He is unhappy that the NPP, which is so much loved by the people, has neglected their developmental needs.

The Mampontenghene said he has kept quiet for a long time and wants to see development in the area before election 2024.