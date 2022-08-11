Health facilities at Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region can now heave a sigh of relief following a blackout in the area.

This is because the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is offering to support them with fuel to power their generators.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubil Masubir Mahama, announced this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Health facilities in the municipality are the hardest hit after Yilo and Manya Krobo were taken off the national grid.

For the past two weeks, hospitals have had to cough out colossal amounts to buy fuel for generators to run the facilities including mortuaries.

To mitigate the situation, some families have been asked to come for the bodies of their loved ones to prevent them from decomposing.

The Yilo Krobo Municipal Health Director, Irina Offei, has pleaded with management of ECG to tamper justice with mercy and provide them with power.

Reacting to this plea, the ECG MD said they can support the health facilities with fuel as they work around the clock to resolve the matter.

He said due to the tampering of their transformers, they need to work on it to protect lives and property.

Mr Mahama is, however, optimistic the impasse between the people of Krobo and ECG will be resolved amicably.