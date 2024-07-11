The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has organized a free eye screening and surgery for 200 residents of his constituency.

This initiative is aimed at addressing the pressing health issues in the community.

The eye care program, which included comprehensive eye screenings and subsequent surgeries for those in need, was spearheaded by a team of specialized ophthalmologists and medical volunteers.

The initiative targeted a wide range of eye conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, and other vision impairments, provided essential treatment to individuals who might otherwise lack access to such critical care.

Speaking at the event, Mr Akandoh emphasized the importance of good vision to overall quality of life and productivity.

He indicated that, access to proper eye care is a basic necessity that should be available to everyone.

By providing these services, he hopes to improve the health and well-being of constituents to enable them to lead more fulfilling lives.

The beneficiaries of this initiative expressed profound gratitude, sharing personal stories of how the eye care program has positively impacted their lives.

Many highlighted the newfound clarity and comfort they experienced post-surgery, which they described as life-changing.