A new breed of mosquitoes is posing a health threat to residents in the Akyemansa, Achiase, and Birem South districts in the Eastern Region.

The District Chief Executive for Achiase and National Dean for MMDCS, Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng, has commended the Ministry of Health’s swift intervention and urged them to take decisive action to eradicate this mosquito breed.

The Ministry of Health has already taken samples and health experts have been deployed to the affected areas to educate residents on how to keep their surroundings clean.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Agyabeng emphasized the seriousness of the situation and called for immediate government action to protect lives.

He urged residents to heed the advice and measures of the health experts, emphasizing the importance of taking this threat as seriously as Covid-19.

Mr. Agyabeng he advised affected communities to keep their environments clean and seek medical attention promptly if they experience any malaria symptoms to prevent a potential outbreak.

“We want to thank the Ministry of Health for their immediate intervention and we are urging them to do all that they can to stop this calamity. Adhere to the education and measures of the health expert to curb this threat, and take it serious, same as Covid-19.”

“To protect the lives of the people, government must speed up his effort in order not help. Don’t sit home when you start to see changes. When you feel any symptoms, go to the hospital; keep your environment clean so the mosquitoes cannot have a place to hide and cause trouble” he urged.

