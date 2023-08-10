This year’s Ghana International Book Fair (GIBF) which comes off on Thursday, August 10, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will host a number of celebrities, including renowned broadcaster, Gifty Anti.

The four-day event, which is the 20th edition of the fair, is in partnership with the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW). It also coincides with the celebration of Accra World Book Capital.

Other celebs authors who will join Gifty Anti, including actress Yvonne Nelson, footballer Asamoah Gyan and actor Adjetey Anang will have sessions with patrons during the event.

On the first day, Thursday, August 10, Gifty Anti will hold a session dubbed, Deep Conversations with Oheneyere Gifty Anti at 4:00 pm.

She will hold conversations on her books, ‘When Strong Women Cry’ and ‘The Black Chale Wote-Diary of the late Bloomer and her Daughter’, which address her challenges with infertility and being a mother at an old age.

There will be a book signing session with Yvonne Nelson on Saturday, August 12 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon and a Celebrity-Author & Readers Connect with Asamoah Gyan same day from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Prior to Saturday’s activities will be the Ghana International Book Fair Personality of the Year 2023 show on the evening of Friday, August 11, to honour and celebrate HE Mr Abdourahamanne Diallo, the Country Representative of UNESCO Ghana for his tremendous support for the promotion of creative, cultural and literary works in Ghana.

Renowned actor, Adjetey Anang will close the Book Fair on Sunday, August 13, 2023 with a session dubbed, Celebrity-Author & Readers Connect with Adjetey Anang.

GIBF is an annual event organised to celebrate the rich Ghanaian culture through books.

The main goal is to bring together all Ghanaian and international book industry players to exhibit books, creativity and innovations; explore business opportunities; organise literacy programmes for students; and hold workshops for the book industry to enhance the publishing of quality books.

Other activities to mark this year’s Ghana International Book Fair (GIBF) themed, Reading to connect minds for social transformation are ‘Reading with Champions’, which will feature comedian Clemento Suarez, Naa Dedei Botchwey, a former Ghana Most Beautiful queen, Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament of Ghana among others.

