Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has been adjudged the 2023 Humanitarian Ambassador at the Africa Most Industrious Women’s Awards.

The awards scheme whose organisers are based in Nigeria is an event which targets, recognize and celebrate top 50 women for their exceptional impact and support to society.

The veteran broadcaster was presented with a citation and plague on Friday, January 12, 2024, in Accra after the second edition held in December 2023.

The team from Nigeria was led by the Project Director, Ambassador Abraham Lawal.

During the presentation, Mr Lawal said the organisers have consistently monitored Gifty Anti’s assistance to the vulnerable, women and children.

He stated that, they were touched by the feeding and donation to 150 pregnant women at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central region on 9th September 2023.

They were also pleased to know Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared 1,700 shoes to children as part of the 2023 happy feet project.

They appealed to her to extend the gesture to Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.

The broadcaster after receiving the award expressed heartfelt gratitude to the team for the recognition and honour.

Below are some photos

