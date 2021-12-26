Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, amid the Christmas festivities, has donated shoes and clothes to the Ghana Muslims Mission.

She also donated drinks to support the outfit.

The donation forms part of her annual Awo Dansoa Happy Feet exercise which seeks to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged.

Many rural communities, including the Akwamu Traditional Area, has over the past four years been a beneficiary.

The project is always successful through the benevolence of friends and loved ones who donate the shoes and clothes.

Presenting the items, Gifty Anti disclosed she was targeting 5,000 in 2021, however, she got over 1,000 shoes.

But in the course of the distribution, she deemed it necessary to support the Muslim Community and gave out 200 pairs.

She acknowledged all donors who have made the 2021 edition fruitful.

The Mission on their part expressed heartfelt gratitude to the media personality, stating it has come at the right time when they are in dire need of them.

They further appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to come and support them.

Watch the video below: