Ace broadcast journalist, Gifty Anti, has narrated how one of her staff was allegedly drugged and robbed while in a public transport bus heading to Kasoa.



According to her, her staff was in a Kasoa bound bus when some boys joined the trotro around West Hills Mall and got down a few minutes later.



The driver realised her staff was still asleep when they got to the last stop, in an attempt to wake him up the driver realised he was “dazed.”



He collapsed when he got home and was rushed to the hospital.

READ ALSO:





“He is still on his hospital bed while doctors run tests to find out what was used to drug him,” she said.



She added the robbers went away with his phones and wallet.

She expressed shock about the safety of Ghanaians in the wake of recent insecurity in the country.



