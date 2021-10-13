A court in Botswana has postponed the ruling on a case seeking the overturning of the decriminalization of gay sex.

The judges said they needed more time to research and debate the matter and did not set the next ruling date.

A university student, Letsweletse Motshidiemang, is demanding a change in the law as homosexuality is widely accepted in the society.

The state representative said there was no evidence that the society’s attitude had changed.

The court had, in 2019, allowed the decriminalisation of gay sex which previously came with seven years imprisonment.

The government appealed against the ruling.