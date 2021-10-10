If flying into the clouds is possible, that is what actress turned songstress Akuapem Poloo would be doing after her ‘twin’ sister acknowledged her.

Akuapem Poloo got the attention she sought to achieve when she recreated the American rapper Cardi B’s look for her music video.

Her action caused Cardi to post her on her international platform with over 111 million followers.

Reacting to the feat, Poloo went on her knees to express gratitude to her spiritual ‘twin sister’, as they call each other.

She revealed she was in utter shock when an associate alerted her to the post, explaining that Cardi had already given her thumps up over her Waboka song featuring AMG Armani.

To Poloo, Cardi being the first person to listen and like her song was enough, as she raises the WAP hitmaker for going the extreme to promote her.

The brewing sismance started when Cardi B touched down in Accra during the Year of Return tour. They met and loved each other’s energy.

After her departure, Cardi B has periodically reached out to Poloo; from texting to posting her on her social media platforms.

Cardi B also lent her voice for the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign when the controversial actress was arrested and charged for nudity.

