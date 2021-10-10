A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a little girl burst into serious prayers in school.

According to reports going viral on social media, the little girl was getting set for an examination and decided to talk to God first.

In the video, she was seen crying and praying passionately, as she pleads with God not to allow her fail the examination.

“Father please I don’t want to fail, father please,” she screamed while crying and praying in the hall.

The video has sparked reactions on social media. While some Nigerians expressed their happiness over her action, others believed prayer without work is dead.