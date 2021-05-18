Controversial actress, Rosemond Brown alias Akuapem Poloo, has gained all the bragging rights after Cardi B reached out to her again.

Recall the two were entangled in an enviable web of love during the American rapper’s Year of Return tour in Ghana, an opportunity top celebrities lined up for, but their plans went sour.

A year and half after her first visit to Ghana where she met Poloo, Cardi B is still showing love to her spiritual twin sister.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker viewed all 13 stories Akuapem Poloo uploaded on her Instagram page, a development that the latter has equated to sisterhood support.

In some latest posts she made on social media, she expressed undiluted excitement that Cardi B checked up on her after her conviction for nude photo with her then seven-year-old son.

During her trying period, Cardi B lent her voice in support of a petition to #FreeAkuapemPoloo, justifying that such photos are a norm for persons in the limelight.

Meanwhile, foreign blogs have uploaded photos of Cardi B’s likes of Poloo’s stories.