Karim Benzema is reportedly set for a shock recall to the France squad for Euro 2020 after a six-year absence.

The Real Madrid striker has not played for his country since 2015 after an alleged involvement in a sex-tape scandal against team-mate Mathieu Valbuena. The criminal proceedings for that case remain ongoing.

The striker gave an interview after his exclusion from the squad for Euro 2016, saying that head coach Didier Deschamps had “bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France” in making the decision.

However, Benzema, who has scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for his country, is set to be involved this summer at Euro 2020.

Le Parisien report that he will be named in Deschamps’ 26-man squad, which will be announced on Tuesday.

Benzema seems to have revealed the news early by adding ‘@equipedefrance (the account of the France national team)’ to his Twitter bio.

It is reported by Le Parisien that “recalling Benzema is now opportune from a strict sporting point of view and does not present, in any way whatsoever, any risk for the balance and harmony of the France group”.

Benzema has scored 29 goals and recorded eight assists in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

He will likely join Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann as France’s main starting options up front this summer.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said earlier this year that he was baffled by Benzema’s absence from the France team.

“How can we understand why Karim doesn’t go with the national team? There are many who don’t understand it but for me, as a coach of Madrid, that he says. He has done a great job for us,” he said.

