A Ghanaian based in Oman, Richard Nyantakyi Amponsah, who played a key role in the evacuation of a woman neglected in Oman, has cried out to the government following his arrest for an unrelated ‘crime’.

Mr Amponsah, together with his friend, Jomiel Aboagye – a British Navy officer – was allegedly arrested in the Arabian country after rescuing an abused woman.

Per Mr Amponsah’s statements, they run into the scene of some unidentified residents pounding a woman, and they, being humanitarians, decided to help.

Richard Nyantakyi Amponsah

However, what they though was service to humanity has landed them behind bars for the past ten days, with no help coming through.

The duo is, therefore, pleading with the government to use any means possible to ensure they regain their freedom.

READ ALSO

Mr Richard Nyantakyi Amponsah and Jomiel Aboagye were recognized in Ghana for their immense role in repatriating a mentally deranged Ghanaian woman who was neglected in Oman.

Identified as Josephine Gyamea, the neglected woman became a cause for worry after videos of her in a bizarre state went viral.

But, on April 8, the now arrested men, together with a Ghana Consulate in Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company saw Miss Gyamea touch down in Ghana.