A Ghanaian lady, identified as Josephine Gyamera, who was neglected by a family she worked for in Oman, has finally being evacuated.

Miss Gyamera, believed to be in her 20s, reportedly travelled out of the country in 2020, to seek greener pastures.

However, for circumstances still not known, social media was inundated with videos of her in a bizarre situation.

A photo of Josephine that went viral

The young lady, who left her family based at Nkyenkyemaam, a community near Berekum in the Bono Region healthy, was now reported to be battling mental illness.

Josephine Gyamera in black with hijab talking to Multimedia journalists.

The video spotted her in an unkept manner, exhibiting strange behaviours.

The situation caught the attention of the host of Asempa FM’s Abrokyire Nkomo, Kwaku Amankwatia, popularly known as Akonta Joe, to rally support for her evacuation.

Following series of consultations with appropriate authorities, Miss Gyamera arrived at the Kotoka International Airport to a joyous welcome from some staff of the Multimedia Group, family and loved ones.