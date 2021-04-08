Artiste manager cum musician, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has urged the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) board to separate the Reggae and Dancehall categories.

According to him, musicians who do reggae in Ghana are often overshadowed by the dancehall musicians due to the popularity of their songs, hence making it difficult for them to win awards.

He explained on the Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, the two genres are different, hence the need to separate them for fairness to prevail.

The genre has been struggling. There are people who do reggae and not dancehall. Once you combine the two then you become confused. But you could have added ‘Reggae song and Dancehall song of the Year’.

Nii Lamptey didn’t get a nomination because the dancehall overshadows all the reggae musicians. It’s causing a lot of problem. We have Afrobeats and Afropop already.

VGMA is a senior scheme they should set the pace. We don’t want it combined together. We have Adina, Samini and Kahpun… if you give it to Adina then they will complain. Once you have the two… they take it and everyone is quiet. They should look into that part it’s very important, he explained.