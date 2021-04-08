Organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) will on Saturday, April 17, unveil the nominees for the 2021 edition of the show.

In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of Dons Music Production, Dennis Boafo, said production for the second edition of the event will exceed all expectations.

He said the award show, which recognises outstanding musicians in the diaspora, particularly in the US, who have played key roles in promoting Ghanaian music, will also help set a standard for awards ceremonies in the country.

“GMA-USA 2020 was beyond the scale of any other held in this country, considering it was the first time an award ceremony was held simultaneously in both Ghana and the United States.

“This was done taking into consideration Covid-19 restrictions. The GMA-USA production team is well poised to go above and beyond what fans experienced the previous year,” he said.

Mr Boafo added that the announcement of the nominees will provide the platform for fans to see which of their favourite artistes made the final cut and how fans can go about voting for their favourite artistes.

Meanwhile, submissions for nominations will end on March 15.

Interested musicians or their representatives can submit works by completing the nomination form here.