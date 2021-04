Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, is reciprocating the love and care his parents showered him with, by gifting them a property.

The award-winning actor and self-acclaimed millionaire posted a video of a house on social media.

“Glory Be To God Almighty 🥰 And I Thank You All For Supporting Me To Bless My Mum And Dad With This Beautiful House,” he captioned the photos.

Industry colleagues and his fans have applauded him for the kind gesture in putting smiles on his parents’ faces.

Video below: