The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Amidaus Professionals FC from the Division One League with immediate effect.

This comes on the back of their failure to honour seven matches in the 2020/2021 Zone 3 of the Division One League competition.

With no cause, the team failed to honour their matches against Vision FC, Phar Rangers FC, Agbozome Weavers FC, Accra City Stars FC, Okyeman Planners FC, Kotoku Royals FC and Danbort FC respectively.

The team was charged for breach of Article 13(1) and Article 33(1)(f) of the GFA Division One League Regulation, for failing to register a single player during the main GFA Registration Window which lasted for a number of months, hence could not raise a team for their first seven games.

The three-member committee, led by Osei Kwadwo Adow, took the decision after the club pleaded not guilty to the charges of the offence.

ALSO READ:

They also requested for personal hearing and it was granted but failed again to get the clubs in Zone 3 to sign their petition to prove that they were in support of their defence.

“Amidaus Professionals FC is solely responsible for the club’s failure to register players within the Registration Window when all other clubs did register their players.

“That the committee again holds that Amidaus Professionals FC is wrong by requesting the GFA to invoke its inherent jurisdiction to postpone matches involving Amidaus Professional FC or declare them outstanding in view of the inability to register a player.

“The reticence of the GFA did not amount to a green light to Amidaus Professionals FC to believe all will be well,’’ the committee stated.

The committee, however, noted that if the club is dissatisfied with the decision they can resort to the Appeals Committee of the GFA for redress within a stipulated time.