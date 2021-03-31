The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a list of clubs that will be allowed to admit fans into their respective stadia following their successful completion of the Stewards Training.

According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting at all the underlisted stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by government aimed at ensuring social distancing.

Attached is the approved maximum capacity allocated to the Premier League clubs. Other clubs would be considered for approval once they conclude the training of stewards and meet all the requirements.

READ ALSO

Below are the clubs that will be allowed to admit fans for their home matches: