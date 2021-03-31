As part of efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols during the Easter festive season, the Office of the Regional Co-ordinating Council, Greater Accra, is set to beef up security.

The Regional Minister, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Ghana Police Service, has issued directives to keep beaches from Ada to the coastal boundaries of Central Region closed.

A statement issued to that effect stated operators of beach resorts were being engaged to facilitate adherence to the directive.

All other public places are also being advised to have handwashing facilities while observing all other protocols.

Failure to adhere to the directive will result in an arrest, fine or prosecution.

