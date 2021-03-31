Parliament has set up a nine-member committee to probe circumstances that led to the collapse of UT bank and uniBank after a petition presented to the House by two majority shareholders.

The nine-member committee is chaired by the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo- Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, Okaikwei North MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah and Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta- Akyea.

Members on the Minority side include; Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, Minority spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, the deputy ranking Members on Finance, Isaac Adongo and Techiman North MP, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

The probe follows a petition moved by the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, on behalf of the victims.

The petition called for an investigation into the conduct of the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Stock Exchange in the revocation of the licenses of UT Bank and uniBank.

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei-Kyei-Mensah, rose to challenge the request. He pointed out that the case was still in court.

After hot exchanges, the Speaker overruled in favour of Mr Ayariga, indicating that the committee’s work will not affect the pending court case.

ALSO READ:

Defending his decision to adopt the petition, Mr Bagbin on Tuesday insisted that he did not err in admitting the motion for a parliamentary probe.

He directed the committee to sit during recess and report back to the House when Parliament reconvenes for the second meeting of the 8th Parliament.