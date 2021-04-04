President of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu, wants fans to return to the stadium and parks for football matches.

According to Abdul Salam Yakubu, who says he accepts the decision with his club, most clubs don’t respect and practice playing behind closed doors.

He said that the directive has been flouted by clubs and supporters have always been patronising games under the shield of home teams.

“Which venue played behind closed doors? Every Division 1 match I have watched has full capacity stadium.The home team admits so many fans and says they are journalists. The stadium gets full just after 30 minutes of play,” Abdul Salam Yakubu told Nhyira Power Sports.

The Ghana Football Association anticipated fans back into match venues to witness games after training match stewards who were going to ensure observance of COVID-19 protocols but rescinded their decision after consultations with government agencies.

READ ALSO

The experienced administrator wants the decision to be reverted to enable football clubs generate some money from the gates by making fans return to the stadium.

“I already play in an empty stadium so this decision does not affect me so much. I have nothing to lose but the clubs with fans always have full capacity stadium. In my opinion, we must allow the clubs to take their gate fees because if I was playing at New Edubiase, I would have allowed fans to generate money.

“We must allow the clubs to admit fans and get some money to support their clubs. This decision will not help anyone,” he added.