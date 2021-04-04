Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool move to within two points of the top four with a convincing 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men dominated for long spells but had to be patient before taking full advantage of Chelsea’s shock defeat at home to West Brom.

The visitors controlled the first half but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. James Milner dragged their best attempt wide while Arsenal didn’t do enough on the counter-attack to test Alisson at the opposite end.

However, the Merseysiders’ pressure eventually paid off just after the hour as Jota headed home Trent Alexander Arnold’s sublime cross within three minutes of coming off the bench.

Liverpool then doubled their advantage four minutes later when Mohamed Salah raced in from the right to net his 26th goal of the season.

Jota added a third with a thumping finish eight minutes from time as the away side rubbed salt in Mikel Arteta’s men’s wounds.

The victory sees Liverpool climb up to fifth and puts them firmly back in contention for the Champions League places with eight games to play. Arsenal are seven points further back in ninth.

Next up, Liverpool face the small matter of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid on Tuesday. Arsenal meet Slavia Prague in the Europa League last eight on Thursday.