Former President John Mahama has refuted reports that he is demanding that President Nana Akufo-Addo returns his brother’s bauxite concession before he gets along with him.

In a statement Thursday signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, he explained that the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has ever made such a demand.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the reports are “nothing but a figment of the imagination” of those making the claims.

He said in the aftermath of the election petition, Mr Mahama had made it clear that although he disagrees with the judgement, ” he was nonetheless bound by the verdict.”

The former Deputy Information Minister said Mr Mahama, “has remained a statesman and remained true to his commitments to multiparty democracy.”

There are reports that one of the reasons why Mr Mahama does not appear to ‘gel’ with President Akufo-Addo and his administration is because of the bauxite concession that the New Patriotic Party government took from Ibrahim Mahama in 2017.

The NDC leader is said to have made some demands before letting the Minority Caucus in Parliament act jointly with their Majority counterpart since they both have 137 members each.

Chief among the demands was the return of the Nyinahin Bauxite concession in the Ashanti Region.

The multi-billion long lease bauxite concession was granted to Exton Cubic a few days prior to Mr Mahama handing over power on December 29, 2016.

Although the company tried to start operations, it was stopped by both the district and regional authorities, compelling Exton Cubic to go to court to challenge the decision.

Since then, there have been a lot of legal battles regarding the right of the company to mine.

This development, reports have suggested, is the reason why the former President does not see eye to eye with his successor.

But his Office has questioned: “What form of ‘gel’ does the government want with former President Mahama, and for which reason he will even consider making any demand?”

It said being the true statesman that he is, Mr Mahama will “continue to have respect for the constitutional structures and has at no time made any request, nor suggested any conditions, let alone ask for the return of bauxite concessions by any person or entity as a precondition for cooperation.”